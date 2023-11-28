Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Stock Price Down 7%

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33. Approximately 392,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 239,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Discovery Silver from C$2.90 to C$2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Discovery Silver Stock Performance

About Discovery Silver

The company has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.33.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

