Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) versus Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Head-To-Head Contrast

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) and Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Wolverine World Wide shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Wolverine World Wide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dr. Martens and Wolverine World Wide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dr. Martens N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wolverine World Wide $2.68 billion 0.26 -$188.30 million ($3.95) -2.21

Analyst Ratings

Dr. Martens has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wolverine World Wide.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dr. Martens and Wolverine World Wide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dr. Martens 0 4 0 0 2.00 Wolverine World Wide 1 6 1 0 2.00

Wolverine World Wide has a consensus target price of $10.63, indicating a potential upside of 21.50%. Given Wolverine World Wide’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wolverine World Wide is more favorable than Dr. Martens.

Profitability

This table compares Dr. Martens and Wolverine World Wide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dr. Martens N/A N/A N/A Wolverine World Wide -13.02% 4.77% 0.71%

Summary

Wolverine World Wide beats Dr. Martens on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots. The company sources and markets a range of footwear and apparel styles, including shoes, boots and sandals under the Bates, Cat, Chaco, Harley-Davidson, Hush Puppies, Hytest, Merrell, Saucony, Sperry, Sweaty Betty, and Wolverine brands; and licenses under the Stride Rite brand. It also markets Merrell and Wolverine branded apparel and accessories, as well as licenses its brands for use on non-footwear products, including the Hush Puppies apparel, eyewear, watches, socks, handbags, and plush toys; and Wolverine branded eyewear and gloves. In addition, the company markets pigskin leather under the Wolverine Leather division; sourcing division provides consulting services related to product development, production control, quality assurance, materials procurement, compliance, and other service; and multi-brand direct-to-consumer division includes retail stores that sell footwear and apparel of its brand portfolio. Further, it sells its products to department stores, national chains, catalog and specialty retailers, independent retailers, uniform outlets, and mass merchant and government customers through retail stores, third-party licensees and distributors, and joint ventures; and operates brick and mortar retails stores, and e-commerce sites. Additionally, the company operates through a network of retail stores and consumer-direct e-commerce sites. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Rockford, Michigan.

