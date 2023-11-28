Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:DRR)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$16.06 million for the quarter.
