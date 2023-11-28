Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Up 549.4% in November

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 549.4% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Dynatronics Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Dynatronics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. 33,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,275. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.29). Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DYNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

