Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $2,055.03 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $247.10 billion and approximately $10.19 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,055.03 or 0.05417766 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00055002 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024436 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00012125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002008 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,239,567 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

