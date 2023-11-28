FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Declares $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

FactSet Research Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. FactSet Research Systems has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to earn $17.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of FDS opened at $460.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $443.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total transaction of $613,865.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,662.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,618.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,160,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,561,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,034,000 after buying an additional 77,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

