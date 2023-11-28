Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Stock Price Up 2%

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.81. 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.
Farmers Bankshares Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81.
About Farmers Bankshares
Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.
