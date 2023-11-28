FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Shares Down 0.5%

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 1,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

FFBW Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FFBW

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in FFBW by 15.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FFBW by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of FFBW by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

