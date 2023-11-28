Financial Comparison: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) vs. Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Wintrust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBB Bancorp 22.00% 10.38% 1.27% Wintrust Financial 20.73% 14.14% 1.19%

Dividends

RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. RBB Bancorp pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wintrust Financial pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

40.0% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for RBB Bancorp and Wintrust Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBB Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Wintrust Financial 0 0 8 1 3.11

RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.62%. Wintrust Financial has a consensus target price of $92.73, indicating a potential upside of 10.71%. Given Wintrust Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than RBB Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Wintrust Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBB Bancorp $142.36 million 2.02 $64.33 million $2.71 5.58 Wintrust Financial $2.21 billion 2.32 $509.68 million $9.94 8.43

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than RBB Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wintrust Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats RBB Bancorp on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential, commercial, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates branches in the Western region with branches in Los Angeles County, California; Orange County, California; Ventura County, California; Clark County, Nevada; Honolulu, Hawaii, as well as in Eastern region with branches in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, New York; Chicago, Illinois and Edison, New Jersey. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services. It also engages in the retail origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and treasury management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional clients. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

