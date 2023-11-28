First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Trading Up 1.3%

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.80. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 49.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 140.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period.

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

