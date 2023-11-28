First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Trading Up 1.3%

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.80. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $16.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32.
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.