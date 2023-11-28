First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Shares Up 0.7%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.37. 1,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4496 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 91.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000.

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

