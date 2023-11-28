First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Shares Up 0.7%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.37. 1,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $8.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4496 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.