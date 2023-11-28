First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, an increase of 584.2% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,035. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.69.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth $71,020,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,147,000 after purchasing an additional 969,819 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,285,000 after purchasing an additional 689,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 498,456 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

