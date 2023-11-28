First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, an increase of 584.2% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,035. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.69.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
