Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:FLNC traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. 2,378,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.66. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
