Freehold Royalties Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Freehold Royalties Stock Down 1.4 %
FRHLF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.48. 14,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,348. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $12.85.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
