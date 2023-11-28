G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $3,676.47 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00054833 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00024464 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001442 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

