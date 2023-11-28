Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Shares Up 13%

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 25,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 58,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Galantas Gold Trading Up 13.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$29.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Galantas Gold Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

