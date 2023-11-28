Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Up 271.4% in November

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Geberit Trading Up 0.5 %
Geberit stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10.
About Geberit
