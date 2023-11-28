Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Up 271.4% in November

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Geberit Trading Up 0.5 %

Geberit stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

