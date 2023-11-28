Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Golden Predator Mining Corp. (CVE:GPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 201,699 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 137,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Golden Predator Mining Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$27.57 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.
About Golden Predator Mining
Golden Predator Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc properties. Its principal property is the Brewery Creek project covering an area of 180 square kilometers located in northwestern Yukon.
