GYG (LON:GYG) Trading Up 20%

GYG plc (LON:GYG – Get Free Report) shares rose 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 30.30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.38). Approximately 109,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 248,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.32).
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.16. The company has a market capitalization of £13.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42.
GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.
