HI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.05 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. HI has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $321,427.81 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017621 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,950.62 or 1.00050673 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000816 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003938 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 4,272,924,008.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00069278 USD and is down -6.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $266,346.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars.

