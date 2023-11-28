InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Up 298.9% in November

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,500 shares, an increase of 298.9% from the October 31st total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

InflaRx Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:IFRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 130,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,527. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IFRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of InflaRx from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth $603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 67,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

