Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in November

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Informa stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.14. 40,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. Informa has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

