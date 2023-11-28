Insider Buying: Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI) Insider Buys 24,100 Shares of Stock

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.30 per share, with a total value of C$320,530.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sime Armoyan acquired 300 shares of Clarke stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.26 per share, with a total value of C$3,978.00.

Clarke Price Performance

CKI remained flat at C$13.30 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75. Clarke Inc. has a 52-week low of C$11.31 and a 52-week high of C$14.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$185.80 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.06.

About Clarke

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

