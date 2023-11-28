Insider Selling: J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) CEO Sells 6,949 Shares of Stock

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) CEO Dan Fachner sold 6,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $1,156,174.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Fachner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Dan Fachner sold 1,051 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $177,787.16.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of JJSF traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.81. 46,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,632. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.73. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $133.27 and a 12 month high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.06 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JJSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of J&J Snack Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

