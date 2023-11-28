Insider Selling: Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $694,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,607.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, October 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.25, for a total transaction of $841,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total transaction of $768,480.00.

SWAV traded down $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.98. 367,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,803. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.59 and its 200 day moving average is $236.53. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 187,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,402,000 after purchasing an additional 115,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.78.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

