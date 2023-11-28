Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $39,572.82 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Michele Murgel sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $39,572.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,257,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Michele Murgel sold 3,732 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $143,234.16.

On Monday, November 20th, Michele Murgel sold 3,448 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $133,575.52.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.75. 495,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,979. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INTA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Intapp by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intapp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

