Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PTF traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,409. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $52.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $326.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

