Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.68

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.68 and last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 346656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after buying an additional 53,482 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,974,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.