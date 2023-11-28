Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.24 and last traded at $46.24. 194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $47.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility.

Read More

