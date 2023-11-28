Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Shares Down 0.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.81 and last traded at $42.94. Approximately 12,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 12,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.16.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $297.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 263.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 64,343 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 179.7% during the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 51,673 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 198.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 36,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 243.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 37,995 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Featured Stories

