IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $527.79 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 28th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $527.79 million and $7.14 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000063 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,038,128,133 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.