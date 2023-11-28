Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Down 70.5% in November

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRYGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kion Group Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. 12,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,280. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KIGRY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kion Group

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Articles

