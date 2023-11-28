Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Down 70.5% in November

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. 12,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,280. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Several research firms have issued reports on KIGRY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

