Komodo Price Up 15.1% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000699 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $36.11 million and $3.20 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00076515 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00040393 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00026254 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

