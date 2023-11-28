LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Stock Price Down 19.2%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 19.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 2,135,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,156% from the average daily volume of 170,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

LexaGene Trading Down 19.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.01. The stock has a market cap of C$14.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.26.

LexaGene Company Profile

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

