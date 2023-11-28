Lisk Price Hits $1.24 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $177.24 million and $29.50 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00003275 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002156 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001991 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002913 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

