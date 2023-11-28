Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.85 and last traded at C$5.85. 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.12.

Madison Pacific Properties Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$43.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.21.

Get Madison Pacific Properties alerts:

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.85 million during the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a net margin of 46.02% and a return on equity of 4.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.