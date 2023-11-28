Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

MARPS traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.58. 2,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,505. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 110.19% and a net margin of 79.84%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

