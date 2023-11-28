Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Metrics Master Income Trust Stock Performance
About Metrics Master Income Trust
Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.
