Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Issue $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the software giant on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Microsoft has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Microsoft has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Microsoft to earn $12.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

MSFT stock traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $382.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,429,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,799,344. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.43 and its 200-day moving average is $335.36. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $383.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.84.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

