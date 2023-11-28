Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Minto Apartment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Minto Apartment Stock Performance
Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$39.84 million for the quarter.
