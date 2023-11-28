Monero (XMR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $79.12 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $167.19 or 0.00440058 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $3.07 billion and $79.12 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,993.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00183739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.61 or 0.00588545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00010223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00123512 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,364,255 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

