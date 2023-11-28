Nano (XNO) Price Tops $0.74 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Nano has a market cap of $98.76 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,897.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00184275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.67 or 0.00590197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.02 or 0.00440711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00049701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00123415 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

