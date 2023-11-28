Netrum Price Hits $46.64 (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $46.64 or 0.00122676 BTC on exchanges. Netrum has a market cap of $99.81 million and $51,647.64 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Netrum has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official website is netrum.io. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin.

Netrum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NTR) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 45.90895655 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $24,472.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

