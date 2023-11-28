Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.35.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,864,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,544. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average is $75.58. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Okta will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Okta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Okta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in Okta by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Okta by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

