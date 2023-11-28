Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Director Austin J. Shanfelter Sells 30,000 Shares

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 467,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Orion Group Stock Performance
Orion Group stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 52,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $152.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.62.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $168.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orion Group
About Orion Group
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
Featured Articles
