Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Director Austin J. Shanfelter Sells 30,000 Shares

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 467,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Orion Group stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 52,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $152.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $168.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Orion Group by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Orion Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

