PAAL AI 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.05 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $88.73 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,098,877 tokens. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official website is paalai.io. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 767,695,337.175983 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.11920187 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $6,245,986.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

