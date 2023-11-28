Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Trading Down 0.3%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. 24,402 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 7,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.
Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter.
About Pacific Financial
Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.
