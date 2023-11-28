PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Short Interest Down 73.3% in November

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PARK24 Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PKCOY remained flat at $11.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. PARK24 has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60.

PARK24 Company Profile

PARK24 Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through three segments: Parking Business Japan, Parking Business International, and Mobility Business. It operates hourly parking facilities; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, as well as provides reserved parking and monthly parking services, and pay and display parking services.

