PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee Buys 1,000 Shares

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $15,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,431,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,481,913.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sang Young Lee purchased 6,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Sang Young Lee acquired 3,700 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $59,237.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Sang Young Lee acquired 5,953 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $94,950.35.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Sang Young Lee acquired 3,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $47,100.00.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PCB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. 8,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,314. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $223.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.62.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $41.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 91,045 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 74,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 64,502 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

