Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 323.3% from the October 31st total of 396,900 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peraso by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 118,700 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peraso during the fourth quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Peraso by 60.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

PRSO stock remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 558,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. Peraso has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.86.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on Peraso from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

